-$0.24 EPS Expected for Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings. Loop Industries posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Loop Industries.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Loop Industries by 101.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,023 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loop Industries during the second quarter worth about $837,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Loop Industries during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Loop Industries by 7.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Loop Industries during the second quarter worth about $806,000. 12.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Loop Industries stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,243. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $454.59 million, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.07. Loop Industries has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

