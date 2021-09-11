-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) will post ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NuCana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). NuCana reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($17.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($19.27) by $2.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in NuCana by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,659,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,259,000 after purchasing an additional 339,700 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NuCana by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 92,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 34,877 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in NuCana by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 667,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 23,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

NCNA opened at $2.47 on Friday. NuCana has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The company has a market cap of $128.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43.

About NuCana

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

