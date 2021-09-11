$0.26 EPS Expected for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.18. Five9 reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. Five9’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

FIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut Five9 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.65.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total transaction of $193,448.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 94,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,751,669.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total value of $2,199,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,484,816.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,310 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Five9 by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Five9 by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $173.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -244.38 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.39. Five9 has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $211.68.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

