-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Portage Biotech’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Portage Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.50) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Portage Biotech.

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRTG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTG traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.86. 12,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,901. Portage Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.33 million and a PE ratio of -13.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Portage Biotech by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $1,362,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Portage Biotech in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Portage Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portage Biotech Company Profile

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

