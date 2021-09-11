-$0.28 EPS Expected for Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Liminal BioSciences reported earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.54). Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 6,157.81% and a negative return on equity of 457.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liminal BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NASDAQ LMNL remained flat at $$2.55 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,994. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88. Liminal BioSciences has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $12.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 468.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Liminal BioSciences were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

