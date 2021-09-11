$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Mimecast posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on MIME. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital lowered Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.69.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $520,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $233,595.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 15,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,050 shares of company stock worth $10,539,347. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Mimecast by 15.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Mimecast by 34.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Mimecast by 70.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 21,528 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mimecast by 40.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $68.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 123.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.38. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

