-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.33). Flexion Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.61). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Flexion Therapeutics.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.02 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLXN shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.96.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLXN. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 33.1% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 246,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 61,156 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $12,560,000. Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $887,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 22.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $497,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXN opened at $6.05 on Friday. Flexion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $304.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.