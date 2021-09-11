-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to announce earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.51). AMC Entertainment posted earnings of ($5.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AMC Entertainment.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMC. B. Riley cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Macquarie downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.36.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $151,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,838,588. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $50.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.06. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $72.62. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.27.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.