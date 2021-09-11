-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.44). AMC Entertainment reported earnings of ($5.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.44) earnings per share.

AMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total transaction of $151,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,838,588 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 313,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,795,000 after buying an additional 134,301 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,761,000 after acquiring an additional 326,035 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 110,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 110,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 110,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

AMC opened at $50.16 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.27.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.