$0.60 EPS Expected for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Match Group reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The business had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,040,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,715,328,000 after acquiring an additional 212,813 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,670,852,000 after purchasing an additional 946,456 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 57.9% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,932 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTCH opened at $164.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.69 and a 200 day moving average of $148.44. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.61 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68. The firm has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

