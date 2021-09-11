$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Premier Financial reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Premier Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Premier Financial by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Premier Financial by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Premier Financial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Premier Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.37. Premier Financial has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $35.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.13%.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

