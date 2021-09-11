$0.87 EPS Expected for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) will announce $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.92. Strategic Education reported earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $299.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.08 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Strategic Education by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Strategic Education by 51.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STRA stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $69.25 and a 1-year high of $101.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

