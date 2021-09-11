-$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to announce ($0.95) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($1.15). Guardant Health posted earnings per share of ($0.78) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year earnings of ($3.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($2.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $564,005.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,989.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,427 shares of company stock worth $2,549,824. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Guardant Health by 7.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 6.4% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 49.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Guardant Health by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GH traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.09. The stock had a trading volume of 390,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,917. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $94.28 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

