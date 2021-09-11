0Chain (ZCN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $155,432.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $25.62 million and $155,432.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 129.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00057983 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

