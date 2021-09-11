0xBitcoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.05 Million (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000793 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $683,306.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded down 32.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00059299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.89 or 0.00159872 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00043157 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0XBTC is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

