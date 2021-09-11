0xcert (ZXC) Price Tops $0.0024

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 11th. One 0xcert coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0xcert has a market cap of $821,360.48 and $90,254.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00059801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.00162452 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00014351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00043876 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

