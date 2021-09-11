$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will report sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Sanderson Farms reported sales of $940.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full-year sales of $4.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.00.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $187.15 on Friday. Sanderson Farms has a 52 week low of $112.73 and a 52 week high of $197.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.76 and a 200 day moving average of $173.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 114.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

