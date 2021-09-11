$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will report sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.28 billion. Tempur Sealy International posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year sales of $5.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPX. KeyCorp raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,730 shares of company stock worth $9,676,086 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,788,000 after purchasing an additional 107,381 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 208,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 108,396 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TPX opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.49. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

