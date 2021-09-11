$1.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will announce earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. FMC posted earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year earnings of $6.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $6.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 234.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $98.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,171,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.46 and its 200-day moving average is $108.42. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

