$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will report $1.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.36 billion. Pool reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full year sales of $5.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis.

POOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.

In other news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 3,300 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.50, for a total transaction of $1,582,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $4,742,647.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,278 shares in the company, valued at $35,290,963.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Pool by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $493.43 on Friday. Pool has a 1-year low of $293.38 and a 1-year high of $500.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $478.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

