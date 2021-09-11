$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to report $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Landstar System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the highest is $1.70 billion. Landstar System posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landstar System will report full-year sales of $5.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $6.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $6.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Landstar System.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $161.60 on Friday. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $120.92 and a 1 year high of $182.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.90%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

