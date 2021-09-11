$1.82 EPS Expected for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will announce $1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.85. West Pharmaceutical Services posted earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year earnings of $8.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.17 to $8.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of WST opened at $459.03 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $417.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 67.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 34.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 178.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

