$1.84 Billion in Sales Expected for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will post sales of $1.84 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ICON Public’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.81 billion. ICON Public posted sales of $701.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 162.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year sales of $5.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.30 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICON Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $258.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $168.76 and a 52-week high of $264.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 52.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

