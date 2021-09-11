1,014,813 Shares in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Bought by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,014,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,405,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.66% of Iovance Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 37,419 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,270,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 377,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IOVA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.77.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

