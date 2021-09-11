$11.10 Billion in Sales Expected for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will post $11.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.01 billion and the highest is $12.17 billion. ConocoPhillips posted sales of $4.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year sales of $42.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.65 billion to $44.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $40.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.90 billion to $45.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ConocoPhillips.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on COP. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

COP opened at $55.73 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,985,000 after purchasing an additional 125,100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 561.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,391,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 261,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 45,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.