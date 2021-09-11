1,124,772 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Acquired by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,124,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,351,000. Textron comprises 2.6% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Textron at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 15.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 185,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Textron in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Textron in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Textron by 11.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

TXT stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $70.55. 1,349,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,160. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day moving average of $64.49. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $74.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

