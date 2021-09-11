132,480 Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Purchased by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 132,480 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,116,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth about $495,884,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 94.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,095,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $694,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897,317 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 170.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,268,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582,087 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,153,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,493,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $284,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,888 shares of company stock worth $5,512,808 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Shares of TWTR stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $61.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,025,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,361,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.98 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.41.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

