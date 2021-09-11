$159.53 Million in Sales Expected for SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) will report sales of $159.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SkillSoft’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $156.67 million and the highest is $162.40 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that SkillSoft will report full year sales of $638.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $638.47 million to $639.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $665.19 million, with estimates ranging from $663.97 million to $666.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SkillSoft.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SKIL shares. initiated coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKIL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,493,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkillSoft stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37. SkillSoft has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

About SkillSoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

