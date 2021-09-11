$160.79 Million in Sales Expected for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to announce $160.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $159.68 million to $162.00 million. RBC Bearings posted sales of $146.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year sales of $669.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $653.80 million to $689.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $744.73 million, with estimates ranging from $689.40 million to $816.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $156.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.26 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist lifted their price target on RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $215.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 58.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $250.52.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 6,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total value of $1,184,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,640 shares of company stock worth $6,905,476. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 183.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

