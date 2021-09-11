1irstcoin Price Tops $0.55 on Major Exchanges (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $19.19 million and $31,678.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 117.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

