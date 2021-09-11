1World (1WO) Market Cap Reaches $3.64 Million

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. In the last seven days, 1World has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. 1World has a total market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $9,679.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1World coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0979 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1World alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00059316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00162475 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002904 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00042957 BTC.

1World Coin Profile

1World (CRYPTO:1WO) is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com . 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.