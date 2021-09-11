$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to announce sales of $2.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.07 billion and the lowest is $2.04 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond reported sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year sales of $8.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.23 billion to $8.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.82. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $53.90.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,395 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,392,809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,822 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,326,000 after acquiring an additional 153,137 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,636,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

