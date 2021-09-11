$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will post sales of $2.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.05 billion and the highest is $2.07 billion. Motorola Solutions posted sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year sales of $8.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.07 billion to $8.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $8.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%.

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Northcoast Research raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.64.

In other news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 598.7% in the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,511,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 52,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSI opened at $242.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.32. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $149.81 and a 1-year high of $246.96. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

