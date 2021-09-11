$2.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will announce $2.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical posted sales of $1.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year sales of $10.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.69 billion to $10.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.37 billion to $11.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CEO Albert Chao bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,099,561.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 24.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $86.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.45. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $106.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical (WLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.