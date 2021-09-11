$2.94 Billion in Sales Expected for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will report $2.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.96 billion and the lowest is $2.93 billion. State Street reported sales of $2.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full year sales of $11.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $11.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.06 billion to $12.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.46.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $87.56 on Friday. State Street has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $94.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.04%.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

