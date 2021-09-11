207,892 Shares in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Purchased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 207,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $16,070,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.30% of QTS Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 3,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QTS. Truist Securities downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QTS Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.57.

NYSE QTS opened at $77.98 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $78.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 1.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

