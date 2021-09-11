$225.09 Million in Sales Expected for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will announce $225.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $224.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $225.20 million. Kilroy Realty posted sales of $228.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full-year sales of $917.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $907.33 million to $923.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $989.14 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%.

KRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.27.

NYSE KRC opened at $63.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $74.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 177.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

