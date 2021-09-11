232,951 Shares in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 232,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.45% of AFC Gamma as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFCG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma during the first quarter valued at about $12,313,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma during the first quarter valued at about $6,424,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma during the first quarter valued at about $7,314,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma during the first quarter valued at about $3,319,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFCG stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $25.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. On average, analysts predict that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%.

A number of analysts have commented on AFCG shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Compass Point started coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

