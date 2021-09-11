$26.65 Million in Sales Expected for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will report $26.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.35 million. TherapeuticsMD reported sales of $19.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year sales of $99.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.04 million to $101.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $202.97 million, with estimates ranging from $180.73 million to $225.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TherapeuticsMD.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 million.

TXMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, CFO James Darecca sold 93,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $81,203.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Bisaro purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 196,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,522.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 961,000 shares of company stock worth $697,070 in the last ninety days. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 50.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 837,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 262.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 306,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 222,058 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 707,450 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $0.77 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $326.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.