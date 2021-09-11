$29.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will report $29.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for Comcast’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.79 billion and the highest is $30.31 billion. Comcast posted sales of $25.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year sales of $115.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.94 billion to $115.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $123.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $119.37 billion to $137.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Comcast stock opened at $59.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $272.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1,318.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046,516 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 27.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,986,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,562,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

