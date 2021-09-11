291,374 Shares in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Bought by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 291,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,671,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of MACOM Technology Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,225,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,107,000 after acquiring an additional 130,668 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $447,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $64.17 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 125.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.75.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total value of $3,496,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 14,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $872,224.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,175 shares of company stock worth $30,951,347 over the last ninety days. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTSI. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

