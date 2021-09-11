$3.12 Billion in Sales Expected for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to announce sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.14 billion and the lowest is $3.12 billion. VMware reported sales of $2.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full year sales of $12.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $12.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.67 billion to $14.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS.

VMW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.36.

In other VMware news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,416 shares of company stock valued at $506,044. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in VMware by 1,944.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $229,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,225,066,000 after acquiring an additional 685,847 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in VMware by 9,430.3% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 580,204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $92,815,000 after purchasing an additional 574,116 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 1,382.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 394,902 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $63,173,000 after buying an additional 368,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of VMware by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,180,825 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,148,717,000 after buying an additional 345,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $141.32 on Friday. VMware has a twelve month low of $126.79 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.78 and a 200 day moving average of $155.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

