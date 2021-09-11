$3.19 EPS Expected for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will announce $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.36 to $4.28. Penske Automotive Group posted earnings of $2.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $13.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $14.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.79 to $13.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAG shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

NYSE:PAG opened at $89.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.57. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $93.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 471.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after purchasing an additional 310,280 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,708,000 after buying an additional 264,504 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,789,000 after buying an additional 260,834 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth approximately $15,589,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,736,000 after acquiring an additional 140,591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

