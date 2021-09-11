$3.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will announce $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.27. Lennar posted earnings per share of $2.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, September 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year earnings of $13.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.53 to $13.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $14.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.48 to $15.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEN opened at $99.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.44. Lennar has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennar (LEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.