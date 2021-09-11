$3.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to report sales of $3.33 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.21 billion and the highest is $3.52 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $2.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, September 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $12.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.94 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.92 billion to $13.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Thor Industries.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

THO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Thor Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Thor Industries by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Thor Industries by 35.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO opened at $112.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.35. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thor Industries (THO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.