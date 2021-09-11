$3.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to announce sales of $3.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.81 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.23 billion. Marriott International posted sales of $2.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year sales of $13.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $14.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.33 billion to $20.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $135.64 on Friday. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $88.92 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.47 and its 200 day moving average is $142.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.96 and a beta of 1.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,015,000 after purchasing an additional 175,814 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth $211,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 42.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 31,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott International (MAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.