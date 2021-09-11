$304.05 Million in Sales Expected for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to report $304.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $312.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $299.80 million. Alkermes posted sales of $265.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALKS shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Alkermes stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average is $23.59. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $31.52.

In other news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Peterson Alva bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 600.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

