$334.92 Million in Sales Expected for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will announce $334.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $334.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $337.00 million. Zendesk reported sales of $261.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Shares of ZEN opened at $117.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $93.05 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.04 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $443,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.41, for a total value of $702,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,582.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,906 shares of company stock worth $22,354,090 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zendesk (ZEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.