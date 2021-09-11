34,400 Shares in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

SPCE stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.36. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

SPCE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

In related news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $78,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

