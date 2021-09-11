360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Sold by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 992,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429,300 shares during the quarter. 360 DigiTech makes up 1.7% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of 360 DigiTech worth $41,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 19.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech in the second quarter valued at $9,878,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech in the second quarter valued at $1,502,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $24.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,634,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,549. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.53.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on QFIN. TheStreet lowered 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, CLSA lowered their price target on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

